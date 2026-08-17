Imran Khan’s Eye Vision ‘Almost Normal’ After Treatment, Adiala Jail Tells Supreme Court

Adiala Jail authorities say Imran Khan’s affected eye has almost regained normal vision following treatment.

The jail superintendent submitted details of 39 medical examinations conducted between November 2023 and August 2026.

The report also provided information about Imran Khan’s meetings with his wife and lawyers in prison.

A three-member Supreme Court bench is scheduled to hear the case concerning his health and jail meetings on Tuesday.

A medical report submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday stated that former prime minister Imran Khan’s affected eye has almost regained normal vision after receiving treatment from leading eye specialists in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The two-page report was submitted by the superintendent of Adiala Jail and included details about the PTI founder’s health, medical examinations and meetings held during his imprisonment.

Imran Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases. He and his party have repeatedly rejected allegations against him and described the cases as politically motivated.

According to the jail superintendent’s report, medical officers examine Imran Khan three times a day and also check his food and drinks. Several government doctors have examined him during his imprisonment, and records of these consultations have been maintained by the jail administration.

The report also included a summary of 39 medical examinations carried out by different doctors and specialists between November 4, 2023, and August 10, 2026.

Regarding his eye condition, the jail authorities said Imran Khan was treated by leading ophthalmologists in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Following the treatment, his affected eye has “almost regained normal vision,” according to the report.

Earlier this year, lawyer and court-appointed amicus curiae Salman Safdar submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that Imran Khan had been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious condition affecting the eye.

The Adiala Jail report also provided details about Imran Khan’s meetings in prison. It stated that Imran Khan and his wife meet every Tuesday in accordance with jail rules and that 84 such meetings have taken place so far.

The report further said that Salman Safdar met Imran Khan on February 10 and April 4, 2026.

It also referred to an assurance given by PTI leader Salman Akram Raja before the Islamabad High Court that he would not speak to the media inside the jail premises after meeting Imran Khan. However, jail authorities alleged that the court’s directions were later violated when media talks were held following meetings.

The authorities further alleged that some jail meetings were being used to build public sentiment against the judiciary, Pakistan’s foreign policy and law enforcement agencies.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed is scheduled to hear the case concerning Imran Khan’s health and meetings on Tuesday.

The Adiala Jail authorities have asked the Supreme Court to dispose of the case in light of the information and medical details provided in their report.