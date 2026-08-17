PTI Raises Concern Over Imran Khan’s Health, Demands Family and Doctor Access

PTI leaders have expressed concern over Imran Khan’s health following a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi questioned the former premier’s reported blood pressure reading of 140/100.

PTI demanded that Imran Khan be examined and treated under the supervision of his personal doctors.

Party leaders also called for regular meetings between Imran Khan and his family and lawyers.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Monday raised concerns over the health of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan after details of a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court by the Adiala Jail superintendent emerged.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and other PTI lawmakers addressed a press conference, where they demanded greater transparency regarding Imran Khan’s health and access for his family and personal doctors.

Afridi said the medical report had raised serious concerns within the party. He announced that he would hold a detailed consultation with Imran Khan’s personal doctor before PTI decides its next course of action.

Referring to Imran Khan’s blood pressure, the KP chief minister said his readings had remained normal when he was previously examined by his personal doctors, Dr Faisal and Dr Asim. He questioned the official report showing a blood pressure reading of 140/100 and asked whether the actual situation could be more serious.

Afridi said the report had created concern across the country, particularly because Imran Khan had not previously faced such an issue. He renewed PTI’s demand that the former prime minister be treated under the supervision of his personal doctors, especially following concerns over his eye condition.

He warned that the government and judiciary would be held responsible if Imran Khan’s health deteriorated. Afridi said PTI was not seeking special relief for its founder but wanted him to receive justice and appropriate medical care.

The KP chief minister also demanded that Imran Khan’s family be allowed to meet him on the scheduled meeting day. He argued that direct access would allow family members to assess his condition and provide accurate information about his health.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser also expressed concern over the medical report and appealed to the courts to ensure that Imran Khan receives appropriate medical care and justice.

Qaiser recalled that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to a hospital after falling ill while PTI was in government. He also referred to the condition of jailed PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and alleged that human rights violations were taking place.

He said PTI was seeking meetings with Imran Khan in accordance with the jail manual and questioned why such meetings were being restricted. According to Qaiser, jail rules allow meetings even for prisoners convicted in serious cases.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said the party would not compromise on Imran Khan’s health and renewed the demand for medical care under the supervision of his family and personal doctors.

Gohar said the Supreme Court report had confirmed that Imran Khan’s blood pressure was elevated. He demanded that the former prime minister be provided treatment at the best available hospital if his condition required it.

According to Gohar, PTI representatives have approached the High Court 25 times and the Supreme Court 15 times over issues concerning access to Imran Khan. He also claimed that meetings with the former premier had effectively remained restricted for around 300 days.

The PTI chairman said regular meetings with Imran Khan could reduce concerns surrounding his health and provide greater clarity about his condition. He again called for his family to be given access and demanded greater transparency regarding his medical treatment.