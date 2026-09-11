Pakistan, Tajikistan Move to Boost Trade and Agricultural Cooperation

Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, livestock, food processing and modern farming technology.

Both countries expressed concern over the limited volume of bilateral trade and called for new commercial opportunities and alternative trade routes.

The two sides also agreed to promote business-to-business engagement and improve regional connectivity to support trade and investment.

Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to broaden their economic partnership by increasing bilateral trade and expanding cooperation across agriculture, livestock, food processing and agricultural technology.

The understanding was reached during a meeting in Islamabad between Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda. The two officials reviewed existing economic relations and discussed practical measures to unlock new areas of collaboration.

During the meeting, Ambassador Sharifzoda invited the federal minister to participate in the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization meeting scheduled to take place in September.

Rana Tanveer said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy longstanding and cordial relations rooted in shared religious, cultural and civilizational ties. He described Tajikistan as an important regional partner in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen engagement with Central Asia.

The minister noted that the current level of bilateral trade did not reflect the true potential of the relationship. He called for closer institutional and commercial engagement, greater diversification of trade channels and the exploration of fresh market opportunities.

He identified agriculture, livestock, food processing, value-added products and modern farming technology as priority areas for cooperation. Greater knowledge-sharing and the exchange of technical expertise, he said, could deliver mutual benefits and strengthen the agriculture and food sectors of both countries.

Ambassador Sharifzoda also voiced concern over the decline in bilateral trade. He stressed the importance of finding alternative trade routes and identifying new opportunities to revive commercial activity between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to facilitate stronger business-to-business contacts, reinforce economic linkages and pursue joint opportunities in agriculture and food-related industries. They also underlined the importance of regional connectivity in promoting trade, attracting investment and bringing Pakistan and Tajikistan closer together.