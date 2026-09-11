PM Shehbaz Pays Tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 78th Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Quaid-i-Azam’s visionary leadership, political wisdom and historic struggle for Pakistan.

He urged the nation to uphold the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline while promoting harmony and economic stability.

The prime minister said collective national efforts were essential to transform Pakistan into a developed and inclusive welfare state.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 78th death anniversary, observed on September 11, 2026, highlighting the Father of the Nation’s extraordinary leadership, political foresight and selfless service.

In his message, the prime minister said Quaid-i-Azam changed the course of history by overcoming formidable challenges and leading the Muslims of the subcontinent towards the creation of an independent homeland. His courage and determination inspired millions to unite in defence of their religious, cultural and ideological identity.

He said Quaid-i-Azam’s statesmanship and political acumen guided the freedom movement to its successful conclusion and made the establishment of Pakistan possible. The country was founded to protect the ideological freedom and political and religious rights of Muslims while creating opportunities for their economic and social advancement.

PM Shehbaz noted that the Quaid confronted enormous difficulties during Pakistan’s formative period with confidence and remarkable resolve. These included acute administrative and financial constraints, the migration and resettlement of millions of people and the urgent task of establishing a functional system of government.

He said Quaid-i-Azam had clearly envisioned Pakistan as a state founded on Islamic principles, guaranteeing freedom of citizenship and religion as well as equal fundamental rights and responsibilities for all people, without discrimination based on colour or creed.

The prime minister said transforming Pakistan into a developed and prosperous welfare state remained a central objective of Quaid-i-Azam’s political legacy. Achieving national progress and improving public welfare, he added, required the collective and coordinated efforts of the entire nation.

He called upon Pakistanis to renew their commitment to the Quaid’s guiding principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline, describing them as a source of direction for educating future generations and building a brighter national future.

PM Shehbaz said the most meaningful tribute to Quaid-i-Azam would be to work together for national unity, social harmony and economic stability, ensuring that future generations inherit a country that genuinely reflects the founder’s vision, ideals and principles.

The prime minister concluded by joining the nation in praying for the elevation of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s ranks and for Allah Almighty to grant him an exalted place in His infinite mercy.