Apple Surprises Fans With First Foldable iPhone Duo, Bringing Biggest iPhone Screen Ever

The iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable phone, featuring a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen.

It offers a larger and more flexible design than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but the older Pro Max still has a more complete camera system.

Prices start at $1,999, with pre-orders opening on October 16 and sales beginning on October 23.

Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo, one of the biggest changes to the iPhone since the original model arrived. The new device opens like a book and can work as a normal phone, a compact tablet or a hands-free screen.

The iPhone Duo was unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, but its foldable design made it the main surprise of Apple’s launch event. Apple says it has the largest display ever offered on an iPhone while remaining thin enough to carry in a pocket.

When closed, the iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display that can be used for calls, messages, photography and everyday apps. Opening the phone reveals a much larger 7.6-inch folding Super Retina XDR display. The inner screen is around 50% larger than the display on the iPhone 18 Pro Max and provides considerably more space than the 6.9-inch screen of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Both iPhone Duo displays support ProMotion refresh rates of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Apple has given the inner screen a nano-texture finish to reduce glare and has placed one FaceTime camera beneath the display to provide a cleaner viewing area. The company also says its display structure reduces the appearance of the fold line.

The folding design allows the phone to be used in several positions. Users can open it fully for movies, games and reading, place it partly folded on a surface for video calls or workouts, or stand it upright to display a clock, photographs and widgets.

Its biggest advantage over the iPhone 17 Pro Max is multitasking. The larger screen supports Split View, allowing two applications to run next to each other. A user can, for example, browse photographs on one side and drag an image into an email on the other. A video can also remain at the top of the screen while another app is used below it.

Apple has built the iPhone Duo with a Grade 5 titanium frame and titanium hinge cover. Ceramic Shield protects its outer surfaces, while the folding display receives a scratch-resistant coating. The device is also rated IP68 for resistance against water and dust.

The phone is powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, replacing the A19 Pro used in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple says the six-core CPU is up to 20% faster and memory bandwidth is up to 50% higher than the previous chip. A seven-core GPU, Dual 16-core Neural Engine and vapour-chamber cooling system are included to support gaming, demanding applications and on-device artificial intelligence.

Both the iPhone Duo and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powerful premium phones, but the Duo offers the newer processor and is better suited to multitasking and AI-based work. The 17 Pro Max remains more than capable for normal use, gaming, video editing and photography, so owners may not need to upgrade unless they specifically want the foldable screen.

The Duo runs iOS 27, which has been redesigned to work across its two displays and different folding positions. It includes Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI, which can answer wider questions, use personal context, locate information inside emails and notes, and perform actions in supported applications.

Apple has equipped the Duo with two 48-megapixel rear cameras: a Fusion Main camera and a Fusion Ultra Wide camera. It supports 0.5x, 1x and 2x shooting, 48MP photographs and video recording at up to 4K and 120 frames per second.

The device also has a 12MP Center Stage camera on the outer display and an additional under-display FaceTime camera inside. Center Stage can automatically adjust the frame during photographs and video calls without requiring the user to rotate the phone.

Apple has introduced several camera features designed specifically for the foldable form. Duo Preview allows the person being photographed to see the picture on the outer screen before it is taken. Kid Cue displays animations to encourage children to look towards the camera, while Smart Take can recognise when everyone is ready and automatically capture a group photograph.

However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max remains the better choice for serious photography. It has three 48MP rear cameras, including a dedicated telephoto lens with up to 8x optical-quality zoom. The Duo has only two rear cameras and is limited to 2x optical-quality zoom. It therefore offers more creative ways to take pictures, but it cannot match the Pro Max for long-distance photography.

Apple has used a dual-battery system inside the iPhone Duo, placing a battery in each half of the device. It provides up to 31 hours of video playback when the large inner screen is used and up to 44 hours when content is played on the outer screen.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max offered up to 37 hours of video playback. This means the Duo can last longer when its smaller outer display is used, but the 17 Pro Max may perform better than the Duo when the large folding display is used continuously.

Fast wired charging can take the Duo to around 50% in about 20 minutes with a compatible charger. It also supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging.

Unlike the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone Duo uses Touch ID instead of Face ID. Its fingerprint sensor is built into the side button so that it remains easy to reach whether the phone is open or closed. The Duo is also an eSIM-only device worldwide and does not include a physical SIM-card slot.

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Duo will support the USB-C version of Apple Pencil through an update later in the year. This could make the larger display useful for handwritten notes, sketches and document editing.

The iPhone Duo comes in Night Sky and Star White colours, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. Prices in the United States start at $1,999 for 256GB, followed by $2,199 for 512GB, $2,599 for 1TB and $3,199 for the 2TB model. Apple Store

By comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max launched at a considerably lower starting price and remains the more practical option for buyers who want strong battery life, a traditional design and better zoom cameras. The iPhone Duo is aimed at users who value a much larger screen, two-app multitasking and the flexibility of a folding device.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will begin at 5am Pacific Time on October 16, while general availability is scheduled for October 23. Apple has not yet announced its official price or release schedule for Pakistan.