Rupee Edges Up Against Dollar as Gold Prices Decline in Pakistan

Pakistani rupee gains one paisa to close at Rs277.35 against the US dollar

Gold price falls by Rs600 to Rs462,336 per tola in the local market

International bullion rate declines by $6 to $4,398 per ounce

The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar in interbank trading on Thursday, while gold prices declined in both domestic and international markets.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency appreciated by one paisa to close at Rs277.35 against the dollar. The rupee had settled at Rs277.36 in the previous session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gold prices moved lower across the country. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association reported that the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs600 per tola to Rs462,336.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs515, settling at Rs396,378.

The decline followed a softer trend in the international bullion market, where gold lost $6 to reach $4,398 per ounce.