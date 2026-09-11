2,977 Drones Illuminate New York Harbor in Powerful 9/11 Tribute

Each drone represented one of the 2,977 victims killed in the September 11 attacks.

The 15-minute display recreated the Twin Towers beside the iconic Tribute in Light beams.

Families of victims, survivors and first responders contributed to the commemorative project.

A fleet of 2,977 drones illuminated the sky over New York Harbor in a moving tribute to those killed in the September 11 attacks, two nights before the tragedy’s 25th anniversary.

A drone light show featuring one drone for every life lost on 9/11 lit up the New York City sky in a powerful tribute to the victims. 🇺🇸



What a beautiful tribute. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JUEeAIsgVC — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) September 10, 2026

Titled “2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor,” the free 15-minute public display featured drones spiralling through the night sky before forming full-scale representations of the Twin Towers alongside the annual Tribute in Light beams.

Over New York Harbor, 2,977 drones lit up the sky in the shape of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers — one drone for each victim of the September 11 attacks.



Never forget. 🇺🇸



VIA: @Drone_Wars_ pic.twitter.com/hXMbMPdRK5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2026

Each drone symbolised one of the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the attacks on New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The commemorative display was produced by Sky Elements with input from victims’ families, survivors and first responders. Those involved included retired FDNY firefighter Brenda Berkman and Terry Strada of 9/11 Families United.

Spectators praised the tribute for its scale and emotional impact, describing the illuminated formations as a powerful reminder of the lives lost and the lasting consequences of the attacks.

The display came as New York prepared to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 amid wider public discussion surrounding this year’s memorial events. A petition has urged Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend Friday’s ceremony, while some commentators have called on NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch to demonstrate moral clarity during the anniversary commemorations.