Kanwal Aftab Makes Explosive Revelations About Rajab Butt, Her Parents’ Separation and Online Feuds

The couple discussed their relationship, financial success and life as social media personalities.

Kanwal addressed criticism surrounding her Umrah content and spoke about her parents’ separation.

They also clarified disputes involving Rajab Butt, Ducky Bhai and other content creators.

Popular social media couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have spoken candidly about their marriage, family life, online success and several controversies during an appearance on The Blue Truth Digital podcast with host Abdul Ahad Siddique.

The couple, who command millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, said everything they have built since their marriage—including their home and vehicles—has come through their own hard work and earnings from social media.

Responding to questions about their lifestyle, they said they currently own a Toyota Prado TX and a Haval. However, they avoided disclosing the exact cost of their house and said they prefer to focus on the effort behind their achievements rather than the value of their possessions.

Kanwal also addressed criticism over the content she shared during Umrah, including comments about her clothing, makeup and use of lip balm. She clarified that the product viewers described as lipstick was actually lip balm used because of dry lips. She said performing Umrah does not prevent someone from sharing everyday experiences and added that she does not claim to be perfect.

She said online criticism no longer affects her deeply, explaining that prayer, ablution and faith help her maintain peace of mind. Kanwal added that people often criticise public figures over even the smallest matters, including their clothes, food and appearance.

During the conversation, Zulqarnain clarified a previous video featuring Punjab Police personnel. He said the officers were people he knew personally and were off duty when the video was recorded. According to him, the sequence was not a staged publicity stunt, and he later provided the necessary information to help the officers explain the situation to their superiors.

Kanwal also reflected on her childhood and her parents’ separation, which occurred when she was in the third grade. She declined to place the blame entirely on either parent, saying the matter involved personal differences between them. She credited her maternal uncles and other relatives with supporting her education and upbringing, describing her four uncles as father figures in her life.

Addressing her relationship with her father, Kanwal said they remain in contact and continue to meet. She added that she does not want to speak disrespectfully about either of her parents despite the difficulties their separation created.

The couple also discussed their fallout with Rajab Butt. Kanwal said their families once shared a close relationship and that Rajab treated her daughter like his niece. She maintained that she had never intended to interfere in his personal affairs or take sides in a family dispute.

Zulqarnain said he had forgiven Rajab and did not wish to prolong the controversy. He stressed that disagreements between content creators should not lead to abusive remarks targeting their wives, sisters, daughters or other family members.

The pair also responded to questions about other social media personalities, including Ducky Bhai and Jannat Mirza, while emphasising that they do not want to build their careers around conflict or controversy.

Recalling the beginning of their relationship, Kanwal and Zulqarnain said they first connected through social media before their conversations moved to WhatsApp. Kanwal made it clear from the beginning that she was only interested in a serious relationship leading to marriage, and Zulqarnain agreed.

They also rejected claims that Kanwal persuaded Zulqarnain to move to Lahore. Zulqarnain explained that he had already been travelling to the city for professional opportunities and had rented accommodation there before their marriage.

The couple said neither had forced the other to change after marriage. Instead, they described their relationship as one built on trust, mutual respect and understanding.

Kanwal also spoke warmly about their daughter, Aizal, saying her birth brought peace, happiness and blessings into their lives. She urged parents to remain closely involved in their children’s lives, supervise them carefully and avoid leaving them with people they do not fully trust.