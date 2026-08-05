Maulana Tariq Jamil Reveals His Fitness Secrets at 70+, Says Faith and Discipline Are the Keys to Good Health

Maulana Tariq Jamil says he maintains excellent fitness despite being over 70 years old.

He follows a strict daily exercise routine, including cycling and strength training.

He has avoided bread and rice for the past four years and prefers natural, traditional foods.

He believes true peace, quality sleep and a healthy life come through faith, discipline and the remembrance of Allah.

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has shared the lifestyle habits that help him stay fit and healthy despite being over 70 years old, emphasizing that good health is the result of discipline, natural living and a strong spiritual connection.

Speaking about his daily routine, he revealed that he spends around two hours exercising every day. His fitness regimen includes cycling, strength training and flexibility exercises, allowing him to maintain gymnastic-like mobility even at his age.

Maulana Tariq Jamil also disclosed that he has not eaten bread or rice for the past four years. Instead, he prefers a balanced diet based on natural and traditional foods, including desi ghee and olive oil, while completely avoiding fast food, processed beverages and chemically treated products.

He further shared that he does not use chemical-based soaps or shampoos, believing that natural alternatives are better for the skin and hair. According to him, a healthy lifestyle is built on consistent exercise, nutritious food, proper sleep and avoiding unnecessary stress.

Highlighting the importance of mental and spiritual well-being, Maulana Tariq Jamil said that true peace of mind comes through the remembrance of Allah. He added that wrong decisions, sinful actions and constant anxiety disturb inner peace, while strong faith brings contentment and emotional stability.

He also stressed that whenever he notices any weight gain, he immediately adopts a stricter routine to bring his weight back under control, maintaining that discipline and self-control are essential for long-term health.