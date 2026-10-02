DG ISPR presents retired soldier alive to challenge Indian reports of his death

Retired SSG Havildar Mohammad Asif appeared before journalists after Indian reports linked his identity to a militant reportedly killed in Kashmir.

Asif said he was at home in Rawalpindi when friends informed him of reports announcing his death.

DG ISPR called the episode a false-flag operation, while Indian authorities had no immediate response.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry presented retired Pakistan Army Havildar Mohammad Asif before journalists on Thursday, challenging Indian reports that identified a militant reportedly killed in Kashmir using the former soldier’s personal details.

DG ISPR presented retired SSG Havildar Mohammad Asif of Pindi Gheb, Attock, alive in Rawalpindi today;

The same name India and ANI linked to a man killed in the 29–30 Sep Korag–Yousmarg operation and labelled an LeT militant / ex-SSG (PA-3106947, Yalgar, Pahalgam).

Asif: “I came… pic.twitter.com/0GvGk8pKfw — Mahpara (@Mahparamagsi) October 1, 2026

Asif appeared at the October 1 press conference and said he was alive and living in Rawalpindi. Indian reports had identified the deceased as Mohammad Asif, also known as Hashim Moosa or Asif Fauji, describing him as a former Pakistani commando affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Asif said he learned of reports announcing his death through social media. He identified himself as a resident of Pindi Gheb in Attock district and rejected allegations linking him to militant attacks.

He said friends called him after seeing the reports, prompting him to explain that he was alive and sitting at home. He also reported receiving calls from Indian numbers seeking information about his identity and whereabouts.

Asif said he informed his former unit about the reports and was advised to block those numbers. He told journalists that he joined the Pakistan Army in 2000, entered the Special Services Group in 2005 and retired in 2023 after 18 years with the SSG.

Following retirement, he worked for a private security company, he said, adding that he had been living with his family in Rawalpindi for the previous three or four months.

During the briefing, Lt Gen Chaudhry outlined the sequence of Indian announcements. He said the initial statement on September 29 concerned a joint search operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the Korag–Yousmarg area.

A subsequent Indian Army statement claimed that the body of Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa had been recovered in Palmaidan alongside weapons and other military material.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs separately announced on September 30 that security forces had killed a senior LeT commander identified as Musa, also known as Asif Fauji, at Gurwatkalan in Budgam district.

The ministry described the action as part of Operation Sheruwali, launched in May 2026. It claimed the deceased was the last surviving member of a four-man LeT group operating in Jammu and Kashmir since 2022.

Indian news agency ANI’s reported profile included a birth date of March 7, 1980, Army service number PA-3106947, enlistment in 2000 and induction into the SSG in 2005.

The account also claimed that he served with 4 Commando “Yalgar” Battalion, was posted to Balochistan from 2006, participated in approximately 10 operations against insurgents and was credited with 13 kills. It further alleged that he served on former president Pervez Musharraf’s security team between 2006 and 2009.

Lt Gen Chaudhry rejected the identification and described the episode as a false-flag operation intended to associate Pakistan’s military with militant activity in Kashmir.

Indian reports had also alleged that the reportedly killed man was wanted in connection with the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack. Asif denied the allegations against him.

Indian authorities had not immediately responded to Asif’s appearance before the media.