Hina Javed Murder Case: Husband’s Old University Lecture Videos Spark Fresh Questions

Faisal Asghar, reportedly the main accused in Hina Javed’s murder case, previously taught corporate communication at universities.

Old lecture videos circulating online show him discussing hypothetical cases involving husbands killing their wives.

In one classroom exchange, he asks a female student why a husband might shoot his wife.

New developments in the Hina Javed murder case have emerged after old university lecture videos of her husband, Faisal Asghar, reportedly the main accused in the case, surfaced online.

Faisal Asghar reportedly worked as a corporate communication instructor at different universities, and several recordings of his lectures had been uploaded to his YouTube channel. Some of those videos have now attracted attention because they contain discussions about hypothetical situations involving conflict between husbands and wives, including a husband shooting his wife.

In one of the circulating lecture clips, Faisal Asghar can be seen speaking to a female student and asking her why a husband might shoot his wife. The student responds that a man who does such a thing would be a bad person.

Faisal then introduces another hypothetical scenario, asking what the situation would be if the wife were having an affair and wanted to kill her husband for money. The student responds that such circumstances would not necessarily mean that the wife intended to murder her husband.

The classroom discussion, which appears to have originally been presented as part of a communication-related lecture, has taken on new significance following Hina Javed’s death and the allegations against her husband.

The resurfacing of the videos does not itself establish any connection between the hypothetical classroom discussions and Hina Javed’s killing. However, the nature of the examples used during the lectures has drawn attention because Faisal Asghar is now reportedly facing allegations in connection with his wife’s death.

The Hina Javed murder case remains under investigation, and any allegations against Faisal Asghar are subject to the findings of investigators and subsequent court proceedings.