Suspect in Faisalabad industrialist Mian Rehan’s murder arrested near Shahkot

Police arrested Umair Khalid during a raid on the outskirts of Shahkot.

The suspect had allegedly been hiding there since the night of October 17.

A team comprising three SHOs was formed to trace and arrest him.

Police have arrested Umair Khalid near Shahkot in connection with the murder of Faisalabad industrialist Mian Rehan.

فیصل آباد: صنعت کار میاں ریحان کے قتل کا ملزم شاہ کوٹ سے گرفتار #ARYNews https://t.co/5ASyr66E4h — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 22, 2026

Khalid, a resident of Satiana Road in Faisalabad, had been hiding in Shahkot since the night of October 17 following the killing, police said.

The arrest followed a search by a police team comprising three station house officers (SHOs), which was formed to trace the suspect. Acting on information about his whereabouts, the team raided a location on the outskirts of Shahkot and took him into custody.

The murder case was registered at Sadar police station on the complaint of the industrialist’s brother, Hassan Ashraf.