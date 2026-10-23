Pakistan Times
October 23, 2026   |   12 جمادی الاول 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

Suspect in Faisalabad industrialist Mian Rehan’s murder arrested near Shahkot

Babar Khan October 23, 2026
  • Police arrested Umair Khalid during a raid on the outskirts of Shahkot.
  • The suspect had allegedly been hiding there since the night of October 17.
  • A team comprising three SHOs was formed to trace and arrest him.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

Police have arrested Umair Khalid near Shahkot in connection with the murder of Faisalabad industrialist Mian Rehan.

Khalid, a resident of Satiana Road in Faisalabad, had been hiding in Shahkot since the night of October 17 following the killing, police said.

Also Read:

The arrest followed a search by a police team comprising three station house officers (SHOs), which was formed to trace the suspect. Acting on information about his whereabouts, the team raided a location on the outskirts of Shahkot and took him into custody.

The murder case was registered at Sadar police station on the complaint of the industrialist’s brother, Hassan Ashraf.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo