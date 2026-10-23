BISE Rawalpindi announces 11th class result 2026

HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination results were announced on October 22 at 10am.

Students can check their results through the board’s website, SMS service or official gazette.

Candidates from Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum can access their marks and result status.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the 11th Class, or HSSC Part-I, First Annual Examination 2026.

The results were released on Thursday, October 22, at 10am Pakistan Standard Time for students across Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum. Candidates from pre-medical, pre-engineering, ICS, commerce and humanities groups can check their subject-wise and total marks through the board’s online result service.

Students can access their results by visiting biserwp.edu.pk and opening the Exams and Results section. After selecting the HSSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026 result, candidates should enter the roll number shown on their admit card and submit it to view their detailed marks. The online result can also be printed for reference.

Heavy traffic may slow the website following the announcement. Students experiencing delays can try again after a short interval or use the board’s SMS service.

To check the result without internet access, candidates can type their roll number in a text message and send it to 800296. The roll number should contain digits only, without spaces or dashes. A reply will provide the total marks and result status, with standard mobile network charges applying.

The official HSSC Part-I Result Gazette 2026 provides another way to check results. Students and educational institutions can download the PDF from the board’s website and search for an entry using a candidate’s name or roll number.

Computer users can press Ctrl+F to search the gazette, while mobile users can use the search option in their PDF viewer.