Four police personnel martyred, two terrorists killed in Karak operation

A CTD DSP and the Lattamber SHO were among four police personnel martyred.

Two terrorists were killed during a raid in Charpira, Karak.

Police launched the operation after terrorists blocked Charpira Road the previous night.

Four police personnel, including a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) deputy superintendent of police, were martyred and two terrorists were killed during a search and strike operation in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The personnel were identified as CTD DSP Imranuddin Khan, Sub-Inspector Afzal Awan, gunman Kazim and Bomb Disposal Unit official Amjad. According to the provincial police, Awan was serving as the station house officer of Lattamber police station, while Kazim was the CTD DSP’s gunman.

The exchange of fire erupted when police raided the house of terrorist commander Qaiser Iqbal in Charpira. Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle, while the four police personnel lost their lives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said the operation began at noon on Thursday after terrorists blocked Charpira Road, within the jurisdiction of Khurram police station, the previous night. It aimed to target terrorists and trace their presence and movements in the area.

The DSP Banda and a CTD DSP led the operation, supported by personnel from the Bomb Disposal Unit, drone team, Rescue 15 and Rapid Response Force.

Police said the operation remained underway, with the SP Operations, all SHOs in the district and other relevant officials participating in the continuing action against terrorists.

Paying tribute to the fallen personnel, the police statement said their sacrifices reflected the force’s commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining law and order.