Maldives Parliament Speaker Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah meets Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters.

Talks cover regional security and cooperation between Pakistan and the Maldives.

Both sides express support for closer bilateral ties.

Maldives People’s Majlis Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Thursday for talks on regional security and bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, Asim Munir said Pakistan valued its close relations with the Maldives and remained committed to strengthening ties for the benefit of both countries.

Abdullah praised Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region. He also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in areas of shared interest.