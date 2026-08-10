Lahore Metro Bus Service Faces Suspension From August 11 Over Fuel Supply Dispute

Private operator Veda has warned it may suspend Lahore Metro Bus operations from August 11.

Company says its financial resources for purchasing and supplying fuel have been exhausted.

Veda has asked the Punjab Mass Transit Authority to arrange uninterrupted fuel supply immediately.

PMTA has decided to approach the court against the operator’s suspension notice.

The future of Lahore’s Metro Bus Service has become uncertain after private operator Veda issued a notice warning that it will suspend operations from August 11 if uninterrupted fuel supplies are not ensured.

According to the company, its financial resources have been exhausted and it is no longer in a position to continue purchasing fuel from its own funds to keep the bus service operational. Veda has asked the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) to immediately arrange and provide uninterrupted fuel through its own resources.

The dispute has raised concerns over a possible shutdown of one of Lahore’s major public transport services. In its formal notice to the authority, Veda warned that all Lahore Metro Bus operations would be suspended from August 11 unless an immediate arrangement was made for continuous fuel supply.

The company said it had already written to the Punjab Mass Transit Authority on July 31 and August 4 regarding the issue but had not received a response to those communications.

Representatives of Veda and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority also held a meeting on August 6, during which implementation of a July 29 court order was discussed, particularly matters related to fuel supply.

During the meeting, Veda informed the authority that its financial resources had been depleted and that continuing operations under the existing circumstances was no longer possible. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority, however, reportedly maintained that it could not take a decision without instructions from the government.

According to the company, assurances regarding a solution or alternative arrangement following the meeting have also not yet resulted in any practical measures.

Veda maintained that any suspension of Metro Bus operations would not be the result of negligence, default or a refusal by the company to continue providing services. It said responsibility for the financial, legal and operational consequences arising from a suspension would rest with the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

The operator has also reserved its contractual, legal and arbitration rights, stating that it may pursue available legal remedies in connection with the dispute.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority has decided to approach the court against Veda’s notice. Further developments in the dispute are expected within the coming days as both sides seek a resolution before the proposed August 11 suspension.