KP CM Calls for Policy Shift, Says Peace Could Be Restored Within 100 Days

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi called for a new federal strategy on terrorism developed with all stakeholders.

He said stronger policing alone would not resolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s security crisis.

Afridi said his government had increased police funding and would oppose measures taken against the province’s public mandate.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has urged the federal government to change its approach to terrorism, saying peace could be restored in the province within 100 days if a new policy were developed in consultation with the provincial government, administration, police and other stakeholders.

Speaking at a meeting on law and order, Afridi said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with police and army personnel, had made immense sacrifices for peace. He claimed more than 80,000 people from the province had lost their lives for Pakistan over the past two decades.

Afridi said the stability gained through those sacrifices had given way to renewed violence after what he called the “regime change” operation. He claimed his government had repeatedly warned state and federal authorities about the risk of instability, including during the period when militants retreated to mountainous areas and were later resettled.

The chief minister said the provincial government had raised its concerns at public meetings, rallies and demonstrations in several districts, but federal ministers dismissed its warnings as “propaganda and lies.” He maintained that the existing policy was flawed and had put Pashtun lives at risk.

Afridi said soldiers, police officers and civilians, including women, children and older people, continued to be killed in terrorist attacks. He also alleged that people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been described in derogatory terms without action being taken against those responsible.

Criticising what he called double standards in the treatment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi referred to a statement attributed to Punjab’s chief minister about threats from other provinces. He called the reported remarks deeply concerning and said those who contradicted the state’s position on India should also be held accountable.

Afridi said additional police resources were necessary but could not, on their own, bring lasting peace. He said his government had redirected Rs35 billion from the development budget to the police, increased the police budget by 103 percent and allocated further resources for the 2026 fiscal year. The province was also strengthening police staffing and operational capacity, reinforcing the Special Branch and providing modern weapons and equipment, he added.

The chief minister said he had been calling since October 15, 2025, for a change to a policy he described as having failed over 22 years. He argued that a strategy agreed with all relevant stakeholders could restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 100 days, but said his proposals had not been heard.

Afridi questioned whether the lives of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being sacrificed for political interests. He said he would reject any measure contrary to the will and mandate of the province’s people and would maintain his position despite threats of Governor’s Rule or a state of emergency.

He urged the federal government to adopt a new approach, saying a policy shift would serve the whole country and help prevent further deaths among soldiers, police personnel and civilians.