Nine Detained in Islamabad Anti-Begging Operation

Islamabad’s district administration detained nine people during its latest anti-begging operation.

The Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) led the operation, and those detained were taken to a local lockup for legal proceedings.

Officials said inspections will continue in public areas as part of the campaign against professional begging.

Islamabad’s district administration detained nine people in an operation led by the Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area), as it continued its campaign against professional begging.

Officials said those detained were taken to a local lockup for further legal proceedings. The administration has been conducting regular operations in public areas where it says professional begging is common.

According to the administration, the campaign also aims to address activities linked to organised begging networks. It urged residents to report suspected cases to the relevant authorities and cooperate with enforcement teams.

Officials also asked the public to avoid giving money to people engaged in professional begging, saying the campaign would continue across Islamabad.