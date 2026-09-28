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September 28, 2026   |   16 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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FBR Extends Sales Tax and FED Return Filing Deadline to September 30

Hamza Ali September 28, 2026
  • Taxpayers now have until September 30, 2026, to file sales tax and federal excise duty returns.
  • FBR cited technical problems with its return filing system and requests from corporate organisations.
  • The extension also gives distribution companies and other corporate taxpayers more time to file.
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The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing sales tax and federal excise duty (FED) returns to September 30, 2026.

According to the FBR, the extension is intended to help taxpayers affected by technical problems with its return filing system. Corporate organisations had also requested more time to submit their sales tax returns.

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The FBR has informed Commissioners Inland Revenue of the revised deadline. Electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and other corporate taxpayers will also have additional time to file their returns.

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