ITA Airways suspends Riyadh flights until November 18, Dubai services until November 30

Flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended until November 18 amid regional tensions.

Deadly Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport have prompted cancellations by several airlines.

ITA Airways has also suspended Dubai flights through November 30 for operational reasons.

Italy’s ITA Airways has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until November 18, citing the latest geopolitical developments affecting the region.

The Lufthansa-controlled airline announced the extension on Wednesday, as several carriers cancelled connections to Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries following deadly attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Riyadh airport over the weekend.

The attacks have added to disruption across the region since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28.

Separately, ITA Airways said its flights to and from Dubai would remain suspended until November 30, inclusive. The airline attributed the Dubai cancellations to operational reasons.