Rajab Butt’s wife Iman Fatima files maintenance claim for herself and son

Iman Fatima has reportedly approached the Family Court seeking financial support for herself and her son.

Her lawyers maintain that the marriage remains legally intact because the reported divorce notice was not registered.

Rajab Butt’s attendance at his son’s birthday celebration had sparked speculation about a reconciliation.

Iman Fatima, the wife of YouTuber Rajab Butt, has reportedly filed a maintenance claim in the Family Court, seeking financial support for herself and the couple’s son amid their ongoing marital dispute.

The development follows earlier reports that Butt had sent his wife a divorce notice. Iman’s lawyers, however, maintain that the notice was not registered with the relevant authority and that their client’s marriage to Butt therefore remains legally intact.

Butt later attended his son’s birthday celebration, prompting speculation on social media that the couple could reconcile. The reported maintenance filing has brought renewed attention to the dispute.

The case has also drawn comments and speculation online. The court’s determination of the maintenance claim will depend on the evidence and arguments presented during the proceedings.