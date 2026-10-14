National Assembly approves KP emergency amid opposition protests

The National Assembly passed a resolution endorsing the presidential emergency proclamation by a majority vote.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar cited terrorism, internal disorder and cross-border infiltration as reasons for the move.

Senate approval and a joint parliamentary sitting are next, while transport and educational activities resume in Peshawar.

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved the presidential proclamation of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 232 of the Constitution, with the government securing a majority vote despite protests from opposition lawmakers.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry presented the resolution after the House suspended question hour. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the proceedings, which were later adjourned until 11am on Friday.

Defending the decision, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said worsening security conditions, internal disorder and persistent cross-border infiltration had prompted the federal government to act. He told lawmakers that the cabinet examined the situation during a two-and-a-half-hour meeting before recommending emergency measures to the prime minister, leading to the presidential proclamation.

Tarar cited official figures showing 2,911 terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between 2021 and 2024. He said a further 3,787 incidents were recorded between October 15, 2025, and October 9, 2026.

The minister argued that the federal and provincial governments needed to coordinate their response to the security challenges, but accused the provincial administration of failing to cooperate effectively. He criticised former chief minister Sohail Afridi, alleging that political engagements, visits to other cities and statements about marching on Islamabad had taken priority over maintaining law and order.

Tarar said the government continued seeking a negotiated solution until the final stage. According to him, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam held talks with opposition representatives and other parties over two days in the Speaker’s chamber, discussing several draft proposals.

He claimed, however, that the opposition’s focus during counterterrorism discussions remained on the release of the jailed PTI founder and the facilities provided to him. Tarar said those matters fell within the authority of the courts or the president’s powers under Article 45.

Recalling earlier political negotiations, the law minister said an agreement had been reached in 2023 on holding elections simultaneously and dissolving the assemblies. He alleged that the PTI leadership subsequently rejected the arrangement, followed by the May 9 events and a further deterioration in political relations.

Tarar told the House that parliamentary approval of an emergency proclamation was required within 10 days and urged political parties to support the security forces.

The government is now seeking endorsement from the Senate, which has been summoned for 4pm on Wednesday to consider a separate resolution approving the emergency. A joint sitting of Parliament is scheduled for 11:30am on Thursday, October 15, to ratify governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 234.

Coalition parties have indicated their support for the government’s parliamentary agenda. The Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary committee met under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss developments in the province. Sources said the party would back the emergency resolution and support the passage of various bills.

An MQM-Pakistan delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured him of its full support on the issue.

During the meeting, the prime minister described the move as a difficult decision made in the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s residents and in response to security concerns. He said the government’s offers of dialogue had failed to produce a positive response while attacks on civilians and security personnel continued.

Meanwhile, daily activities are gradually resuming in Peshawar. Authorities have removed containers placed on roads following the imposition of governor’s rule, educational institutions have reopened, and traffic and Bus Rapid Transit services are being restored. Security remains heightened in sensitive locations, including the Red Zone.