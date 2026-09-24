Ishaq Dar, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Discuss Closer Ties in New York

Ishaq Dar and Shisir Khanal discuss ways to expand cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal.

Dar offers condolences over recent flash floods in Nepal and assures Pakistan’s support.

Both sides agree to stay in contact and coordinate at the UN and SAARC.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New York on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly session. Their talks covered bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Dar conveyed his condolences over the loss of life and damage caused by recent flash floods in Nepal. He assured Khanal that Pakistan stood with the Nepalese people during the crisis. Khanal thanked Pakistan for its support and described the floods’ impact on communities and infrastructure, according to a statement from Dar’s office.

The two ministers discussed using political and economic consultation mechanisms to strengthen ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments and emphasised continued coordination at the United Nations and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

Both sides agreed to remain in contact as they work to broaden cooperation.