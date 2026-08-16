Five Gujranwala Teaching Hospital Employees Suspended Over Alleged Medicine Theft

Government medicines belonging to Gujranwala Teaching Hospital were reportedly recovered from a private warehouse.

The medicines were allegedly being diverted from the hospital for sale in the open market.

Five hospital employees, including an assistant professor, medical officer and pharmacist, have been suspended.

A fact-finding committee has been ordered to submit its investigation report within 24 hours.

Five employees of Gujranwala Teaching Hospital have been suspended after a large quantity of government medicines was reportedly recovered from a private warehouse, prompting an investigation into the alleged theft and diversion of hospital supplies.

According to reports, medicines intended for use at the government hospital were allegedly removed from the facility and stored at a private warehouse for possible sale in the open market.

Following the discovery, authorities suspended an assistant professor, a medical officer and a pharmacist. A storekeeper and a ward cleaner were also suspended in connection with the case.

All five suspended employees have been directed to report to the Punjab Health Department.

Authorities have constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate how the government medicines were allegedly removed from Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and transferred to a private storage facility.

The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft and determine the possible involvement and responsibility of hospital employees in the removal and storage of the medicines.

The committee has been directed to complete its inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours. Further action is expected to be taken on the basis of its findings.