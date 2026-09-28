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September 28, 2026   |   16 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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Gold Price Falls by Rs12,800 Per Tola in Pakistan

Sara Ahmed September 28, 2026
  • Gold fell to Rs438,136 per tola on Monday.
  • The price of 10 grams dropped to Rs375,631.
  • Silver and international gold prices also declined.
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Gold prices fell sharply in Pakistan on Monday, with the rate for one tola dropping by Rs12,800 to Rs438,136, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs10,973 to Rs375,631. Silver fell by Rs325 to Rs6,578 per tola.

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In the international market, gold dropped by $128 to $4,156 per ounce.

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