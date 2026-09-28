Medical Report Confirms Sexual Assault of Azerbaijani Woman in Lahore

A medical report has confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted in Lahore’s Defence area.

Police have arrested one suspect and detained two others for questioning; searches are underway for two more suspects.

Investigators say the woman was allegedly drugged at a café before the assault.

A medical report has confirmed the sexual assault of an Azerbaijani woman in Lahore’s Defence area, police said on Monday. The assault allegedly took place during the night between Friday and Saturday.

Police arrested a suspect identified as Mohsin on Sunday and detained two other people on suspicion of assisting those involved. Raids are continuing to locate two more suspects, according to a police statement issued Monday.

Investigators said the woman was at a café with two local women and three men when she was allegedly given a substance containing a drug. Police allege that she was then sexually assaulted and later left near the airport as the suspects fled.

Police said they had recovered a vehicle allegedly used to abduct the woman from the home of a relative of the main suspect. The relative had also fled, investigators said.

As part of the investigation, police reviewed the woman’s travel history. They said she arrived in Lahore from Tashkent on March 4 and departed for Baku on March 20. She returned to Pakistan from Baku on May 22 and arrived in Lahore again about 15 days before the reported assault.

According to police, the woman travelled to Lahore for work in the clothing business and regularly visited Faisalabad. Investigators said she can understand and speak Urdu.