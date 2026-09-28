Federal Minister Warns Governor’s Rule Could Be Imposed in KP

Amir Muqam says governor’s rule could be imposed amid tensions with the PTI-led provincial government.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also addressed the possibility of federal intervention.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi says he will not change his position in response to threats of governor’s rule or an emergency.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam warned on Monday that governor’s rule could be imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that the legal requirements had been met because of what he called the “illegal” actions of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, Muqam said “anything can happen at any time”. He criticised the PTI-led provincial government’s handling of law and order, education, healthcare and other basic services, saying the party had governed KP for 13 years without delivering the changes voters expected.

Muqam said terrorism remained the province’s most pressing challenge and that development would be difficult without peace. He pointed to the sacrifices made by KP’s people and said security concerns affected his party’s public activities. He also questioned why, in his view, PTI leaders did not face similar concerns at their rallies. Muqam offered no evidence linking the party to the absence of attacks at its gatherings.

The warning comes after deadly attacks in the province. At least 13 people, including two women and a two-year-old child, were killed when a suicide bomber struck an anti-smuggling check post in Darazanda, Dera Ismail Khan. In another attack, explosions at a mosque inside Kohat Police Lines during Friday prayers killed 22 people, including 16 police officers, and injured 103 others.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said the provincial government should avoid actions that could create grounds for governor’s rule. He added that such an order would be implemented if issued by President Asif Ali Zardari.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Constitution set out the conditions for imposing an emergency. If circumstances met those requirements in KP, the necessary steps would be taken, he said.

Afridi rejected the warnings, saying he would not retreat from his position over the prospect of governor’s rule or an emergency. At a meeting in Peshawar, he called for a new security policy developed in consultation with the provincial government, administration, police and other stakeholders. He claimed peace could be restored within 100 days if his government’s proposed approach were adopted.

The chief minister said his government was strengthening the Special Branch and providing police with modern weapons and equipment, but argued that more resources for the force would not resolve the crisis without a change in federal policy. He said he would oppose any measure contrary to the wishes and mandate of KP’s people.