53% of Americans Say Their Finances Have Worsened Under Trump, Survey Finds

Around 53% of Americans surveyed said their financial situation has deteriorated during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Democrats received 44% support among voters compared with 39% for Republicans, giving them a five-point advantage.

The findings could pose a challenge for Republicans ahead of the US midterm elections.

The online survey was conducted from August 7 to 10 among 1,913 registered voters.

More than half of American voters say their financial situation has worsened during US President Donald Trump’s tenure, according to a survey reported by a British newspaper, potentially adding to challenges facing the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

The survey found that 53% of respondents believed their personal financial position had deteriorated under Trump, highlighting economic concerns among voters as the United States moves closer to the midterms.

US midterm elections are widely viewed by political observers as a test of the sitting president’s performance. Current trends cited in the report suggest Democrats could be in a position to gain control of the House of Representatives, although securing control of the Senate is still considered considerably more difficult.

The survey also showed Democrats ahead of Republicans when voters were asked about their political preference. Democrats received 44% support compared with 39% for Republicans, representing a five-percentage-point lead.

The White House, however, defended the Trump administration’s economic record. A spokesperson said the administration was working to provide relief to Americans through measures including lowering medicine prices, revitalising domestic industries, cutting taxes and strengthening border security.

The findings come as economic conditions and household finances are expected to remain important issues for voters ahead of the midterm elections, with both parties seeking to strengthen their positions in Congress.

The survey was conducted online between August 7 and August 10 and included responses from 1,913 registered voters.