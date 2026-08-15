HEC Sends Off 209 Pakistani Students to Hungary on Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships

209 Pakistani students have been selected for the 2026 Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme.

Around 26,000 candidates applied for the scholarship programme this year.

The latest batch takes the total number of Pakistani recipients to 1,636 since 2016.

HEC urged the scholars to gain knowledge and experience abroad and contribute to Pakistan’s development upon their return.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has held a send-off ceremony for 209 Pakistani students selected to pursue higher education at leading Hungarian universities under the 2026 Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme.

The ceremony was held on Thursday as the selected scholars prepared to begin their studies in Hungary. HEC Chairman Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar congratulated the students and encouraged them to make the most of the academic and cultural opportunities available during their stay.

Addressing the scholars, Dr Akhtar urged them to respect Hungarian laws and traditions while embracing cultural diversity. He also encouraged the students to represent Pakistan positively during their studies.

The HEC chairman stressed that the scholars should return to Pakistan after gaining valuable knowledge, skills and international experience and use their expertise to contribute to the country’s development.

The scholarship programme attracted significant interest this year, with around 26,000 candidates submitting applications. A total of 209 Pakistani students were ultimately selected for the 2026 cohort.

With the latest group, the total number of Pakistani students who have received Stipendium Hungaricum scholarships has reached 1,636 since the programme began accommodating Pakistani scholars in 2016.

HEC also expressed appreciation for the Hungarian government and the Embassy of Hungary for their continued cooperation and for expanding higher education opportunities available to Pakistani students.

The Stipendium Hungaricum programme provides Pakistani students with opportunities to pursue higher studies at Hungarian universities, strengthening educational links and academic cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary.