Dar, Saudi foreign minister discuss regional developments

Ishaq Dar spoke by telephone with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday.

The discussion covered regional and international developments and matters of mutual interest.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday to discuss regional and international developments.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on the current situation and matters of mutual interest, stressing the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement to promote peace and stability in the region.

Dar and Prince Faisal agreed to maintain close contact and carry forward consultations.