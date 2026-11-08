British runner sets world record by solving four Rubik’s Cubes during a mile run
- George Scholey completed the challenge in 5 minutes and 9.25 seconds.
- He solved one Rubik’s Cube before each of four laps around an athletics track.
- Guinness World Records recognised the attempt as the fastest puzzle cube mile.
British runner George Scholey set a Guinness World Record on October 12 after solving four Rubik’s Cubes and running a mile in just over five minutes.
Scholey began by solving a cube, then ran one lap of an athletics track. He repeated the sequence three more times, completing the fourth lap to finish the mile in 5 minutes and 9.25 seconds.
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Scholey has previously set records by solving 500 rotating puzzle cubes while riding a skateboard and completing 6,931 cubes in 24 hours. He also solved 520 cubes while running a marathon, a record later surpassed by Spain’s Toti Moragas Pardell, who solved 561 cubes over the same distance.