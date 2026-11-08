British runner sets world record by solving four Rubik’s Cubes during a mile run

George Scholey completed the challenge in 5 minutes and 9.25 seconds.

He solved one Rubik’s Cube before each of four laps around an athletics track.

Guinness World Records recognised the attempt as the fastest puzzle cube mile.

British runner George Scholey set a Guinness World Record on October 12 after solving four Rubik’s Cubes and running a mile in just over five minutes.

Scholey began by solving a cube, then ran one lap of an athletics track. He repeated the sequence three more times, completing the fourth lap to finish the mile in 5 minutes and 9.25 seconds.

Scholey has previously set records by solving 500 rotating puzzle cubes while riding a skateboard and completing 6,931 cubes in 24 hours. He also solved 520 cubes while running a marathon, a record later surpassed by Spain’s Toti Moragas Pardell, who solved 561 cubes over the same distance.