Karachi court rejects Iqrarul Hassan’s bail plea in social media case

Judicial Magistrate-East rejects bail in a case involving allegedly anti-state social media content.

Defence lawyer says the Sindh High Court will be approached after the detailed judgment is received.

Court earlier refused further physical remand and ordered the NCCIA to submit the challan within 14 days.

A Karachi court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Awam Raj Tehreek chief Iqrarul Hassan in a case concerning the alleged dissemination of anti-state content on social media.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered Case No. 101/2026 against Hassan under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Speaking outside the court, his lawyer said the defence would approach the Sindh High Court to seek suspension of the order once the detailed judgment was available.

Hassan has been in judicial custody since October 19, when the Judicial Magistrate-East rejected an NCCIA request for further physical remand and sent him to jail.

During that hearing, the agency produced Hassan before the magistrate and sought additional custody to investigate allegations that he had posted anti-state material on social media. The court declined the request and directed investigators to submit the challan within 14 days.

Hassan was arrested in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) before being brought to Karachi at around 1am, according to the details provided.