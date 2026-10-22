JI-led towns donate eight buses to Karachi University, pledge 10 more next year

Eight buses donated by JI-led town administrations to improve transport for university students.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announces another 10 buses for next year and calls for better campus facilities.

JI chief urges restoration of student unions as university law students seek relief from the Sindh High Court.

Jamaat-e-Islami-led town administrations have donated eight buses to the University of Karachi to help address transport difficulties faced by its students, with another 10 buses promised for next year.

JI Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman handed over the bus keys to Vice Chancellor Dr Wasim Qazi during a ceremony at the university on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Hafiz Naeem said around 30,000 students lacked adequate transport facilities and called for greater attention to the university’s needs. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of several departments, attributing their decline to neglect.

The JI chief said nine town administrations had delivered exemplary results despite working with limited resources and powers. He argued that local governments lacked even basic authority over water supply and sanitation services.

Recalling the university’s earlier transport arrangements, he said it had a fleet of 125 buses during the period when the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba held the student union.

Hafiz Naeem called for the immediate restoration of students’ constitutional right to form unions, saying meaningful student representation was necessary to improve the education system. He said student unions had remained banned in educational institutions across the country since 1984.

Describing education as a major priority for his party, he announced plans to launch a nationwide campaign to promote it. He also urged people from all sections of society to come together and raise their voices for their rights.

Criticising the Sindh government, Hafiz Naeem alleged that corruption and a dysfunctional system were holding back development in the province. He also criticised the heavy petroleum levy imposed on consumers.

Referring to demonstrations against Israel’s war on Gaza, he said people in Europe had also taken to the streets to condemn atrocities against Palestinians.

Separately, students from Karachi University’s School of Law have filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking the restoration of student unions at the institution.

The petition names the Sindh chief secretary, the secretaries of universities and boards, colleges and law, and the university’s vice chancellor and registrar as respondents.