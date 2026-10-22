Pakistan-US healthcare initiative aims to create jobs for young Pakistanis

PMYP and Physicians Revenue Group sign a letter of intent to establish a healthcare cooperation secretariat in the United States.

Initiative seeks employment opportunities in medical billing, healthcare administration, care coordination and technology.

Proposed cooperation includes industry standards and alignment with applicable US privacy and data protection requirements.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) and Physicians Revenue Group (PRG) have signed a letter of intent to establish a US-based secretariat that will connect Pakistan’s young workforce with opportunities in the American healthcare services sector.

The proposed PMYP United States Secretariat for Healthcare Services Cooperation aims to strengthen institutional links, support professional development and expand employment opportunities for young Pakistanis in healthcare support services.

The signing took place during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, witnessed by PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan. PMYP Director General Dr Shahbaz Shamsi, PRG Pakistan Chairman and CEO Mansoor Ahmed, and other officials and representatives attended the ceremony.

The secretariat is intended to connect Pakistani institutions with US healthcare providers, universities, professional organisations and industry stakeholders. It will also engage the Pakistani-American medical community to support partnerships, knowledge exchange and professional growth.

Employment areas identified under the initiative include healthcare administration, medical and dental billing, revenue cycle management, care coordination and healthcare technology.

The collaboration seeks to match Pakistan’s growing pool of educated, skilled workers with demand in the US healthcare market. Its objectives include promoting productive employment, improving professional skills and increasing Pakistan’s exports of healthcare support services.

The proposed secretariat will operate as an inclusive platform for the wider healthcare and medical billing services industry. Other institutions and stakeholders in Pakistan and the United States that share its objectives will also have opportunities to participate.

A key part of the cooperation will involve developing industry standards and regulatory frameworks for Pakistan’s medical billing and healthcare services sector.

This work will focus on aligning industry practices with applicable US requirements for data protection, privacy and compliance. The aim is to build confidence among American healthcare organisations and strengthen Pakistan’s competitiveness as a provider of healthcare support services.

Under the proposed framework, a focal person and a secretariat coordinator will be appointed to manage coordination. PMYP and PRG will also establish a Joint Working Group to plan, monitor and review the secretariat’s activities and maintain links with relevant institutions in both countries.