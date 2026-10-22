Civil servants given 90 days to declare foreign nationality

Establishment Division seeks citizenship and travel document details of civil servants and their dependents.

Officials must also declare marriage to a foreign national using the prescribed form.

False declarations or failure to comply could lead to disciplinary proceedings.

The government has directed civil servants to declare their foreign nationality and related travel documents within 90 days as part of efforts to enforce the foreign nationality rules, 2026.

According to ARY News, the Establishment Division has circulated an office memorandum to all ministries and divisions, seeking details of the citizenship status of civil servants and their dependents.

A prescribed declaration form has been issued for the exercise. Ministries and divisions have been instructed to collect and provide the required information about their officials.

The memorandum requires civil servants to disclose foreign citizenship, dual nationality and relevant travel documents. They must also provide information about the foreign nationality and travel documents of their dependents and submit a declaration if they marry a foreign citizen.

The latest instructions follow an earlier directive, reported by ARY News, under which civil servants were told to submit their declarations within one week.

In that memorandum, the Establishment Division warned that officials who failed to comply or provided false information would face departmental action. It stated that a false declaration would be treated as misconduct, with proceedings initiated under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The government also indicated that non-compliant officials could face legal action. The disclosure requirements cover foreign citizenship, dual nationality, foreign spouses and dependents.