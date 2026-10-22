Maryam Nawaz gives Punjab police four weeks to improve law and order

Chief minister warns officers could face dismissal if law and order does not improve within four weeks.

Police directed to prioritise crimes against women and children, illegal weapons and corruption within the force.

Weekly crime reviews, stronger patrolling and intensified action against narcotics ordered across Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given police four weeks to improve law and order across the province, particularly in cases involving women and children, warning that officers responsible for poor performance could face dismissal.

Chairing a special meeting on law and order, the chief minister expressed concern over the situation in Rawalpindi Division and directed police to strengthen action against serious crime, illegal weapons and corruption within the department.

Regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) attended the meeting through video link. Officials presented detailed assessments of the situation in each division and district, while the Punjab inspector general briefed the chief minister on provincial security, the Multan incident and other major crimes.

Maryam Nawaz directed all RPOs to hold weekly meetings to review every category of crime and submit performance reports on the DPOs working under them. She also called for comprehensive measures to identify crime hotspots and dismantle criminal networks.

The chief minister ordered increased police patrolling across Punjab to ensure a visible law enforcement presence and deter criminals. In Lahore, she directed authorities to strengthen Dolphin Force patrols and provide the force with motorcycles and other necessary facilities.

She instructed police to strictly enforce the ban on camera-equipped glasses and other surveillance equipment. Officers were also directed to recover illegally held firearms and take preventive action against those possessing unlawful weapons.

Calling for a stronger crackdown on narcotics, Maryam Nawaz said hooliganism would not be tolerated in Punjab and that those involved would face action.

She also ordered an intensified anti-corruption campaign within the police department, with strict action against personnel found involved in corrupt practices.

Expressing dissatisfaction with traffic management, the chief minister directed police to take action against overspeeding. She separately instructed officers to prevent wheat smuggling from all districts, with particular attention to areas along provincial borders.

Police officers were also told to personally visit the organisers of the Tableeghi Ijtima.

The chief minister praised the specialised RMC police force for its performance during the proposed sit-in and directed authorities to continue building its capacity to manage crowds and maintain law and order.

Paying tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, she ordered the provision of lifetime salaries and financial assistance packages for their families.

Officials told the meeting that overall crime in Punjab continued to decline, with notable reductions recorded in several districts and regions. The briefing reported a 41 per cent decrease in crime in Lahore and a 16 per cent decline in the Dera Ghazi Khan region.