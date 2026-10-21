Japan-funded girls’ primary school opens in Islamabad’s Tarnol

Japan provided $44,025 for the school through its grassroots grant programme.

The facility serves 240 students and includes eight classrooms and a playground.

Ambassador Akamatsu highlighted girls’ education as a priority in Japan’s support for Pakistan.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi has inaugurated the Twin Girls Model Primary School in Tarnol, on the outskirts of Islamabad, providing improved learning facilities for 240 enrolled students.

The Government of Japan contributed $44,025 towards the project through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) programme.

Built by the Community Services Program, the school has eight classrooms, a principal’s office, washrooms and a playground. It has also been equipped with 250 student chairs to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for learning.

The Community Services Program is a non-governmental organisation that supports vulnerable and marginalised communities across Pakistan through initiatives in education, healthcare, clean drinking water and women’s empowerment.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu congratulated the organisers on completing construction despite difficult weather conditions.

He described education as a fundamental human right and a central pillar of human security, saying it played an essential role in building a more prosperous society.

The ambassador stressed that educating girls was particularly important for Pakistan’s future. He said education continued to be a leading priority in Japan’s development cooperation with Pakistan.

Akamatsu reaffirmed Japan’s support for Pakistan’s sustainable development and expressed hope that the school would remain a lasting symbol of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.