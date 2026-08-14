BISE Peshawar SSC Annual-II Exams 2026 to Begin on October 7

SSC Annual-II examinations for Class 9 and 10 will start on October 7, 2026.

Students can submit admission forms with the normal fee until September 2.

Late applications will be accepted with double fee until September 10 and triple fee until September 21.

Roll number slips are expected to become available during the final week of September.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has released the admission and examination schedule for the SSC Annual-II Examination 2026, with papers for Class 9 and Class 10 scheduled to begin on October 7.

The examinations will be conducted under the cluster-based system. Students planning to appear in the Annual-II exams have until September 2 to complete their admission process at the normal fee rate. Those missing the first deadline can submit their forms with a double fee until September 10, while the final opportunity with a triple fee will remain available until September 21.

BISE Peshawar has set different admission charges according to class and application deadline. For Class 9 regular and private fresh candidates, as well as full-failed candidates, the normal examination fee is Rs3,000. This increases to Rs4,200 with the double-fee deadline and Rs5,400 under the triple-fee category.

Class 10 fresh and full-failed candidates will have to pay Rs3,200 if applying within the normal deadline. The amount rises to Rs4,400 with double fee and Rs5,600 with triple fee.

A separate fee structure will apply to students taking one, two or three subjects again or appearing to improve their previous marks, according to the board’s prescribed schedule.

Candidates seeking improvement in Class 9, Class 10, both parts of SSC or additional subjects will pay Rs3,600 during the normal-fee period. The charge will increase to Rs5,100 under the double-fee schedule and Rs6,600 for applications submitted with triple fee.

The admission process will be completed digitally, with BISE Peshawar making it clear that students and institutions do not need to submit printed admission forms to the board. Educational institutions, however, must keep the forms in their records and provide them to the SSC Examination Section if any issue or verification requirement arises.

Examination fees can be paid using an online system-generated receipt through branches of Allied Bank and Muslim Commercial Bank, as well as through EasyPaisa.

BISE Peshawar has also announced arrangements for institutions seeking their own examination centres under the cluster policy. Such institutions will be required to pay a centre creation fee of Rs80,000.

Private institutions interested in establishing an examination centre must submit their applications through the board’s online portal by September 2. Applications submitted in physical form will not be entertained.

The board has also introduced an important restriction for students seeking improvement. A candidate appearing for Class 9 improvement in the SSC Annual-II Examination 2026 will not be allowed to seek Class 9 improvement again while submitting a fresh Class 10 admission for the SSC Annual-I Examination 2027.

Roll number slips for regular and private candidates are expected to be issued through the web portal in the last week of September. Private candidates will be able to access their slips through the BISE Peshawar website from September 25.

Students who are unable to receive or access their roll number slips will have the option of obtaining duplicate copies through the board’s One Window Service.

BISE Peshawar has advised candidates and educational institutions to complete the admission process within the announced timeframe, as no admission forms will be accepted once the final deadline has passed.