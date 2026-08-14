14 August Independence Day 2026: PM Shehbaz Extends Greetings, Highlights Pakistan’s Economic Progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Pakistanis on the country’s 79th Independence Day.

Says Pakistan’s development journey is moving towards a brighter future despite challenges.

Credits government efforts over the past two and a half years for achieving economic stability.

Pays tribute to the armed forces for defending the country during difficult times.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended Independence Day greetings to Pakistanis, expressing optimism about the country’s future and highlighting economic stability and national defence among Pakistan’s key achievements.

In his message marking the completion of 79 years of independence, the prime minister offered his “most cordial greetings” to the nation and congratulated Pakistanis at home and abroad on the occasion.

Shehbaz expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for what he described as the “invaluable gift of freedom” and the establishment of Pakistan as a homeland for its people.

Reflecting on the country’s development, the prime minister said Pakistan continued to move towards a brighter future despite facing challenges along the way. He expressed confidence that the national journey of progress would continue.

The prime minister also highlighted the government’s performance over the past two and a half years, saying Pakistan had faced extremely challenging circumstances during this period but had succeeded in achieving economic stability.

His Independence Day message also focused on national security and the role of Pakistan’s armed forces. Shehbaz said the country’s forces had demonstrated courage during difficult circumstances and in responding to hostile attacks.

He said the armed forces had shown that the defence of Pakistan was “invincible”, paying tribute to their bravery and commitment to protecting the country.

The message was shared as Pakistan marked Independence Day on August 14, with celebrations commemorating the country’s independence and recognising the sacrifices associated with its creation.

Shehbaz’s message centred on gratitude for independence, confidence in Pakistan’s economic and developmental direction and recognition of the armed forces’ role in safeguarding the country.