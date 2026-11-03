Bilawal Bhutto to Launch Sindh Youth Card This Month, 100,000 Young People to Benefit

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to launch the Sindh Youth Card in November 2026.

Around 100,000 young people aged 16 to 29 across Sindh’s 30 districts will receive cards in the first phase.

The programme will offer access to scholarships, internships, transport discounts and financial assistance for young entrepreneurs.

The Sindh government has finalised preparations to introduce the Sindh Youth Card, a new initiative aimed at providing educational, employment, transportation and financial benefits to young people across the province. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to formally launch the programme during November 2026.

In its initial phase, the initiative will benefit 100,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 29 from all 30 districts of Sindh, with plans to provide access to multiple government and private sector services through a unified digital platform.

Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar reviewed the programme’s preparations during a high-level meeting attended by senior government officials and representatives of relevant departments.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Information Technology Ali Rashid, Sports Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar, Education Secretary Zahid Abbasi, Youth Director Syed Habibullah and other senior officials.

During the meeting, participants discussed the registration process, digital infrastructure and proposed partnerships with government departments and private organisations to ensure that eligible young people can access services through the card.

According to Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, the Sindh Youth Card will initially connect services offered by 13 government departments and other participating institutions, creating a centralised system for youth-focused opportunities and assistance.

One of the programme’s key features will be educational support, including access to higher education scholarships and internship opportunities. The initiative is intended to help students continue their studies while providing young graduates with opportunities to gain practical experience and develop professional skills.

The provincial government is also considering discounted public transportation for cardholders, particularly students and young professionals who regularly commute for education and employment.

Proposed benefits include reduced fares on Karachi’s Green Line and Orange Line bus services, along with the People’s Bus Service operating in different parts of Sindh.

Officials also discussed a proposal to offer a 25 percent discount on Pakistan Railways fares across all routes nationwide, potentially allowing eligible Sindh Youth Card holders to travel at reduced costs.

In addition, special discounts on domestic air travel are being considered in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority and relevant organisations.

The meeting was informed that formal agreements would be pursued with Pakistan Railways, aviation authorities and public transport operators to establish the proposed travel concessions. These discounts remain subject to the necessary arrangements and agreements.

Beyond education and transportation, the Sindh Youth Card programme will also focus on economic opportunities, particularly for young women interested in establishing or expanding businesses.

Special grants and financial assistance for women entrepreneurs are among the proposed benefits, with the objective of encouraging entrepreneurship and improving access to financial resources.

To manage the initiative, the Sindh government plans to establish a central digital registry supported by a verified identity system. The platform will maintain registration records and help determine eligibility for the various services and benefits offered under the programme.

The digital system is expected to bring participating departments and institutions onto a shared platform, allowing registered young people to access available opportunities through a coordinated mechanism.

The first phase will cover eligible residents aged 16 to 29 across all 30 districts of Sindh. Further details regarding the registration procedure, application requirements, distribution schedule and activation of individual benefits are expected to be announced as the programme moves toward its official launch.