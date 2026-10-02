Aon Abbas Buppi says government’s actions are pushing PTI towards long march

Buppi blames restrictions on access to Imran Khan and arrests of party workers for PTI’s planned protest.

He says the party wants Khan’s court cases to proceed, alongside its demand for his release.

The senator argues that terrorism affects both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi has said the government is pushing the party towards a long march through its treatment of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, restrictions on meetings and arrests of party supporters.

Speaking on Hum News programme “Faisla Aap Ka”, Buppi said PTI had little to gain from holding a long march but argued that the government’s actions were leaving it with few alternatives.

He criticised the government’s approach from the outset, saying it appeared to want the party to protest. While PTI’s conduct attracted criticism, he said, the authorities were not being held accountable for denying meetings with Khan.

Buppi alleged that Khan’s three sisters had been detained for 30 days and thousands of PTI workers had been arrested. He questioned why the party should refrain from marching when access to its founder remained blocked.

The senator said PTI’s demands were not limited to Khan’s release. It also wanted his cases to be heard, he added, claiming that proceedings in all the cases had been halted.

He said there was uncertainty about Khan’s health and maintained that allowing one meeting in 10 months was insufficient. Describing the former prime minister as determined, Buppi said such pressure would not break his resolve.

On the security situation, he rejected the suggestion that terrorism was solely a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issue. Balochistan also faced militant violence, he said, despite its provincial government being an ally of the federal administration.