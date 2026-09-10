AR Rahman Defends Use of AI in Asha Bhosle Tribute Song ‘Asha Forever’

AR Rahman says artificial intelligence was used only for the tribute video’s visuals, while the song features Asha Bhosle’s original studio-recorded vocals.

Digital likenesses of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other stars were created after obtaining formal consent and official rights.

The song was unveiled on Bhosle’s birth anniversary and has received a worldwide release through Warner Music India.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has defended the use of artificial intelligence in the music video for Asha Forever, explaining that the technology was used exclusively to create visual elements and did not replace any singer or musician.

The tribute song features genuine studio vocals recorded by legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle during her lifetime. AI was used to digitally recreate appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other leading film personalities who could not be assembled for an in-person shoot.

The digital portrayal of prominent Bollywood actors sparked debate among fans, particularly in light of Rahman’s previous criticism of generative AI tools in music. He had earlier described AI-generated music intended to replace human performers as “mediocre” and “foolishness”.

Responding to the concerns, Rahman clarified that his criticism had specifically targeted the use of technology to replace real singers and musicians. Asha Forever, he stressed, is built entirely around authentic human vocals, with AI serving only as a visual production tool.

According to the project team, plans for the tribute were originally developed during Bhosle’s lifetime. However, some visual elements could no longer be filmed as initially envisioned following her death, prompting the team to use AI to complete the concept.

Formal consent was obtained from every actor featured digitally in the video, while the necessary rights to use their likenesses were also secured.

Rahman unveiled Asha Forever on Bhosle’s birth anniversary at an event attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the late singer’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

The composer thanked Fadnavis for supporting the project and inviting the team to mark the occasion. He described Bhosle as a source of national pride for Maharashtra and India, praising her role in introducing Indian music to audiences worldwide.

The tribute holds particular significance for Rahman because he recorded the song with Bhosle while she was alive. It also features students and musicians from London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, adding an international dimension to the production.

Written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song was filmed across London and Mumbai. Its visual presentation incorporates elements from the original tribute concept while adapting to the circumstances in which the project was completed.

Spanning several decades, Bhosle’s distinguished career established her as one of Indian music’s most influential voices. Her work across numerous languages, genres and generations continues to inspire singers, composers and listeners around the world.