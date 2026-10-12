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Iqrarul Hassan arrested from Lahore home, Waseem Badami says in video

Sara Ahmed October 12, 2026
  • Waseem Badami says he has received confirmation of Iqrarul Hassan’s arrest.
  • Reports say plainclothes personnel took him from his DHA Phase 8 residence early Monday.
  • The reason for his reported arrest and details of any case remain unclear.
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Television anchor Waseem Badami has said in a video message that Iqrarul Hassan has been arrested, following reports that he was taken into custody from his home in Lahore’s DHA Phase 8 in the early hours of Monday, October 12.

Badami, who has worked alongside Hassan on several television programmes, said he had received information confirming the arrest. According to reports, plainclothes personnel arrived at the residence at around 3am and took Hassan away. Female personnel were also reportedly present.

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Hassan’s wife, Farah Iqrar, described the incident in a separate video statement. She alleged that the family was asleep when the doorbell rang, after which personnel broke through the gate and entered the house.

Farah further alleged that she was pushed and assaulted, family members’ mobile phones were confiscated, and an elderly woman and household staff were harassed. She said she did not know where her husband had been taken.

Reports said some personnel wore badges bearing the name of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). However, the agency’s involvement had not been officially confirmed.

The grounds for Hassan’s reported detention and details of any case against him remained unclear. The relevant authorities had yet to issue a formal statement.

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