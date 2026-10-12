Iqrarul Hassan arrested from Lahore home, Waseem Badami says in video

Waseem Badami says he has received confirmation of Iqrarul Hassan’s arrest.

Reports say plainclothes personnel took him from his DHA Phase 8 residence early Monday.

The reason for his reported arrest and details of any case remain unclear.

Television anchor Waseem Badami has said in a video message that Iqrarul Hassan has been arrested, following reports that he was taken into custody from his home in Lahore’s DHA Phase 8 in the early hours of Monday, October 12.

IqrarulHassan has been arrested https://t.co/fvHwuYH0mW — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) October 11, 2026

Badami, who has worked alongside Hassan on several television programmes, said he had received information confirming the arrest. According to reports, plainclothes personnel arrived at the residence at around 3am and took Hassan away. Female personnel were also reportedly present.

Hassan’s wife, Farah Iqrar, described the incident in a separate video statement. She alleged that the family was asleep when the doorbell rang, after which personnel broke through the gate and entered the house.

First wife of Pakistan Awam Raj Tehreek founder and leader Iqrar ul Hassan has appealed to the authorities for her husband’s immediate release. https://t.co/XfuZvyhfJx — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 12, 2026

Farah further alleged that she was pushed and assaulted, family members’ mobile phones were confiscated, and an elderly woman and household staff were harassed. She said she did not know where her husband had been taken.

اقرار الحسن کی بیگمات ایک دوسرے کو دلاسہ دیتے ہوئے۔ بقول فرح اقرار، ان کے خاوند کو رات کے وقت نامعلوم افراد اپنے ساتھ لے گئے۔ #iqrarulhassan https://t.co/Ej5iidoPzB — Salman Hassan (@salmanhassan77) October 12, 2026

Reports said some personnel wore badges bearing the name of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). However, the agency’s involvement had not been officially confirmed.

The grounds for Hassan’s reported detention and details of any case against him remained unclear. The relevant authorities had yet to issue a formal statement.