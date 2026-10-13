Pakistan Army successfully test-fires extended-range Fatah-2 missile

ISPR announced the successful test of the extended-range Fatah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The military said advanced navigation and avionics enable the system to strike targets with high precision.

National leaders and military chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers behind the programme.

The Pakistan Army successfully test-fired an extended-range Fatah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the weapon’s extended range strengthens the army’s ability to engage targets deep inside enemy territory. It added that the system features advanced navigation technology and state-of-the-art avionics designed to deliver highly precise strikes.

According to ISPR, the missile’s distinctive trajectory and manoeuvrability allow it to overcome enemy missile defence systems.

The Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command witnessed the launch alongside senior Pakistan Army officers and the scientists and engineers involved in developing the weapon system. The commander praised the team’s dedication and technical expertise following the successful test.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi separately congratulated the nation, describing the launch as a significant development for Pakistan’s defence sector. He also commended the army’s scientists and engineers for their work.