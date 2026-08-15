US Sends USS George Washington to Middle East as USS Lincoln Nears End of Extended Deployment

USS George Washington is heading to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln.

USS Lincoln has spent more than 250 days at sea after its deployment was repeatedly extended.

Some sailors’ families have raised concerns over supplies, living conditions and the mental well-being of crew members.

The Pentagon has rejected claims that conditions aboard the carrier have significantly deteriorated.

The United States is sending another aircraft carrier to the Middle East as the USS Abraham Lincoln approaches the end of an unusually long deployment amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The USS George Washington is heading toward the region to replace the Lincoln, a US official confirmed to CBS News. The move comes as attention grows over the length of the Lincoln’s deployment and concerns raised by families of sailors serving aboard the carrier.

The USS Abraham Lincoln began its deployment in November 2025 and was initially assigned to the Pacific. It was later redirected to the Middle East as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated into open conflict.

The aircraft carrier has now spent more than 250 days at sea, with its deployment extended several times. The unusually lengthy mission has prompted concerns among some sailors’ families about the conditions faced by thousands of crew members.

Families have reportedly raised concerns about shortages of food and other supplies, along with the impact of the prolonged deployment on sailors’ mental health and overall well-being.

During a recent town hall meeting with the acting Navy secretary, some family members reportedly expressed frustration after they did not receive a clear timeline for when the USS Abraham Lincoln and its crew would return home.

The US Navy generally does not publicly disclose precise aircraft carrier movements because of operational and security considerations, making the timing of carrier deployments and returns closely guarded information.

The extended deployment has also drawn attention from US lawmakers, with some calling for closer scrutiny of its length and the effects on personnel serving aboard the carrier. Reports surrounding the Lincoln have focused on living conditions, supplies and mental health concerns among the crew.

The Pentagon, however, has disputed some of the claims surrounding conditions aboard the ship. US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said reports suggesting deteriorating conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln had been “completely misrepresented.”

The US Navy has also defended the support being provided to deployed personnel as preparations move ahead for the USS George Washington to take over the carrier mission in the Middle East.