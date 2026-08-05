UAE-Led Operation Against Environmental Crime Nets 839 Suspects, $280 Million in Assets Seized

Authorities arrested 839 suspects during a 17-day multinational operation.

Environmental crime-linked assets worth $280 million were confiscated.

Five Amazon Basin countries participated in Operation Green Shield 2026.

UAE calls for stronger international cooperation to combat cross-border environmental crime.

Authorities have arrested 839 suspects and seized assets worth approximately $280 million during a major international crackdown on environmental crime led by the United Arab Emirates.

According to Emirati media, the 17-day operation, named Operation Green Shield 2026, targeted illegal environmental activities across the Amazon Basin, a vast region that stretches across Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador. The largest portion of the Amazon Basin lies within Brazil.

The multinational operation was carried out with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies from Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador. Officials confiscated equipment and other assets believed to have been used in illegal environmental activities.

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed described the operation as a significant step forward in the global fight against cross-border environmental crime. He emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation to tackle environmental offenses that extend beyond national borders.

The operation marks a substantial increase in enforcement compared to 2025, when authorities arrested 94 suspects and seized more than $64 million in assets linked to environmental crimes.

The UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts to combat climate-related crimes and strengthen environmental protection through international partnerships and coordinated enforcement initiatives.