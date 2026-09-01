Two Karachi SHOs Suspended Over Crime Control Failures, Extortion Allegations

AIG Karachi Azad Khan has suspended the SHOs of Sachal and New Town police stations.

Sachal SHO Wilayat Ali Shah faces action over failure to control robberies and allegedly misrepresenting facts to senior officials.

New Town SHO Gul Hassan Kalhoro was suspended over alleged extortion involving a hearing-impaired person and failure to maintain law and order.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Azad Khan has suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) over separate allegations involving failure to control crime, misrepresentation of facts and extortion.

The action was taken against Sachal SHO Wilayat Ali Shah and New Town SHO Gul Hassan Kalhoro as Karachi police moved to hold officers accountable for their performance and conduct within their respective jurisdictions.

According to the report, Wilayat Ali Shah was suspended after he failed to curb robberies in the jurisdiction of Sachal police station.

He was also accused of misrepresenting facts to senior police officials regarding the situation in his area. Following his suspension, departmental action has formally been initiated against him.

In a separate case, New Town SHO Gul Hassan Kalhoro was suspended following allegations of extortion involving a hearing-impaired individual.

Kalhoro also faced action over his overall failure to maintain law and order within the jurisdiction of New Town police station.

Departmental proceedings have been initiated against the New Town SHO as authorities examine the allegations against him.