Field Marshal Asim Munir Holds High-Level Defence Talks With Saudi, Turkish Leadership in Istanbul

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held separate meetings with senior Saudi and Turkish defence and foreign policy officials during his official visit to Türkiye.

Discussions covered bilateral defence cooperation, matters of mutual interest and the regional security environment.

Asim Munir attended a Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting involving Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence.

Minister of National Defence Turkiye Yaşar Güler meets Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) of Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has held a series of high-level meetings with senior Saudi and Turkish officials in Istanbul during his official visit to Türkiye, with discussions focusing on defence cooperation and regional security.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Asim Munir separately met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

The meetings covered matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and developments in the regional security environment.

During his visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir also participated in a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence, involving Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Representatives of the three countries reviewed opportunities to further strengthen strategic coordination and expand defence cooperation.

The engagements highlighted the close relations between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye as the three countries seek to deepen their strategic and defence ties.

The Istanbul engagements come as Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia move ahead with the institutional framework for cooperation under their joint defence arrangement.

The first meeting of the committee established under the joint defence agreement between the three countries was also scheduled to take place in Istanbul, with senior officials from Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia expected to participate.

According to the report, citing foreign news agency information attributed to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, senior representatives of the three countries were set to convene for the inaugural committee meeting under the joint defence agreement signed earlier in August.