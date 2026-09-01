IHC Orders End to Unnecessary Social Isolation of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Islamabad High Court has ruled that PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi should not be subjected to unnecessary social isolation in prison.

The court observed that arrest does not deprive a person of the fundamental right to human dignity.

Jail and medical reports cited by the court indicated that Imran Khan was experiencing mental and physical stress and unusual isolation.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed authorities to end the unnecessary social isolation of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi while maintaining required prison discipline and security arrangements.

In its written verdict, the high court observed that a person’s arrest does not bring an end to fundamental rights relating to human dignity and that prisoners cannot be subjected to complete social isolation.

The court said the petitioners, being close relatives of the incarcerated individuals, qualified as affected parties under Article 199 of the Constitution. It also held that constitutional petitions challenging administrative and other measures remained maintainable even when appeals were pending.

Addressing concerns regarding Imran Khan’s medical assessment and possible transfer to a hospital, the IHC said it was not issuing any parallel order because the matter was already under consideration before the Supreme Court.

The high court referred to reports submitted by the Adiala Jail administration and the medical board, noting that they indicated Imran Khan was experiencing mental and physical stress as well as unusual isolation.

According to the verdict, the medical board recommended that Imran Khan be allowed meetings with close family members and provided reading material to help manage his blood pressure and anxiety.

The court observed that Pakistan’s prison laws and the Prisons Act permit the separation of a prisoner when required for security purposes. However, it made a distinction between security-related separation and complete social isolation, saying the latter cannot be imposed on a prisoner.

The Adiala Jail administration informed the court that Imran Khan is permitted to move during the daytime within a compound consisting of seven cells.

According to the jail report, an inmate orderly has also been assigned to assist him with cooking and care.

The administration said ordinary prisoners are not permitted to enter the compound because of security concerns associated with Imran Khan’s status as a former prime minister and the head of a political party.