25 Pakistani Startups, 50 Tech Companies Showcase Innovation at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh

The Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion at LEAP 2026 features 25 Pakistani startups and 50 leading technology companies.

Pakistani firms are showcasing solutions in artificial intelligence, automation and other digital technologies.

Pakistan is using its presence at the Riyadh event to pursue B2B partnerships, international investment and greater global market access.

Pakistan has brought 25 startups and 50 leading technology companies to LEAP 2026 in Riyadh as part of a major effort to showcase the country’s technology capabilities, attract international investment and connect Pakistani businesses with global markets.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja formally inaugurated the Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion at the international technology conference in the Saudi capital on September 1.

The pavilion provides Pakistani startups and established technology companies with a platform to showcase innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, automation and other areas of digital technology to an international audience.

With 25 startups and 50 technology companies participating, Pakistan is seeking to use LEAP 2026 to facilitate business-to-business partnerships, build international business networks and create new opportunities for technology exports.

The initiative also aims to improve global market access for Pakistani technology businesses and attract international investors interested in the country’s expanding digital sector.

Pakistan’s participation comes as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s position as a technology and investment destination by improving digital infrastructure, encouraging private-sector growth and developing a national digital ecosystem.

Speaking at LEAP 2026, Shaza Fatima outlined Pakistan’s wider digital transformation strategy during a keynote address titled “How We Built a Digital Nation.”

She said Pakistan had anchored its digital transformation in legislation through the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, which established the National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority to provide institutional ownership of the country’s digital agenda.

The minister also highlighted investments and policy measures designed to strengthen connectivity and competitiveness, including a major spectrum auction for 5G, the establishment of special technology zones and reduced taxation for the IT industry.

She said Pakistan was now developing a national digital stack, while its young workforce and expanding digital infrastructure were helping strengthen the country’s potential as an investment destination.

Shaza Fatima stressed that the private sector had an important role in driving economic growth, while the government’s responsibility was to develop policies, institutions and core digital infrastructure that allowed businesses to innovate and expand.

She said successful digital transformation required cooperation between the government and private sector, along with strong institutions, effective implementation and measurable performance indicators.

Pakistan is also seeking closer technology cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The minister said deeper collaboration between the two countries in digital innovation, capacity-building and emerging technologies could create new opportunities for shared economic growth.